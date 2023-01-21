Man charged after allegedly exposing himself to 2 girls at park in Toronto’s east end

John Paul Vosu, 41, has been charged in connection with an indecent act investigation. John Paul Vosu, 41, has been charged in connection with an indecent act investigation.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton