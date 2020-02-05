TORONTO -- A 20-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly exposed himself and performed an indecent act in front of an employee of a Toronto clothing store last month.

Investigators said the alleged incident took place in the area of Dufferin Street and Wilson Avenue on Jan. 10 at around 12:30 p.m.

According to police, a man entered a clothing store and followed an employee while exposing himself and performing an indecent act. Officers allege the man “appeared to try and touch the employee.”

On Tuesday, police issued a public safety alert, described the male suspect and released surveillance camera images in an effort to identify him.

Speaking with CTV News Toronto on Tuesday, investigators said they could not confirm if the alleged incident took place inside Yorkdale Shopping Centre.

One day later, police confirmed an arrest had been made in the case.

Michael Gomes, of Toronto, has been charged with criminal harassment, indecent act and mischief damage to property.

Police said Gomes turned himself in to officials on Tuesday.