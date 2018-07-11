

CTV News Toronto





A 23-year-old man who lived in a Richmond Hill home being used as a daycare is facing charges in a sexual assault investigation.

Police in York Region say they were first alerted to the home daycare, located in the Bayview and Palmer avenues area, on June 21 when someone reported that a young girl had been sexually assaulted sometime between 2014 and 2018.

An arrest was made in the case one day later.

A suspect identified as Karim Saad, of Vaughan, has been charged with five counts of sexual assault and five counts of sexual interference.

The charges have not been proven in court.

According to police, a daycare was being run out of the family home he had been living in.

Few other details have been provided about the case but police say the suspect has been around children for “many years.”

Police are urging anyone who recognizes the man in the photograph released today to call them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.