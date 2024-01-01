Man charged after 3 police officers injured in Bowmanville, Ont.
A 42-year-old man has been charged after three police officers were injured in an altercation outside a home in Bowmanville, Ont. on New Year’s Day.
The incident occurred around 2:20 a.m. as paramedics were treating an unrelated individual at a residence on Liberty Street North.
According to police, a man took out a knife and “exhibited aggressive behaviour toward them.”
Officers engaged in conversation with the man, police said, but the situation escalated. Investigators say the man allegedly lunged at one of the officers and punched him multiple times in the face.
“A physical struggle ensued and the male was taken into custody,” police said in a news release issued Monday.
“Three officers received minor injuries during the arrest.”
Police say a suspect was charged with assault and assault of a peace officer in connection with the incident.
The charges have not been proven in court.
