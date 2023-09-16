Man charged after 14-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Brampton park: police

Police have charged a 44-year-old man after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl in a Brampton, Ont. park earlier this month.

In a news release issued Saturday, Peel Regional Police said the victim was walking through Chinguacousy Park, near Bramalea Road and Queen Street East, on Sept. 9 when she was allegedly followed by the suspect and assaulted.

On Sept. 14, officers located and arrested Davey Anthony Hardware and charged him with sexual assault and sexual interference in connection with the incident, police said.

He has since appeared at a Brampton, Ont. courthouse for a bail hearing.

No other details have been released by police.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the special victims unit at 905-453–2121, extension 3460. Anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers.