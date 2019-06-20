Man charged after 13-year-old boy stabbed outside Fort York coffee shop
Jemar Holmes, 26, is shown in a handout image. (TPS)
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, June 20, 2019 5:33PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 20, 2019 5:35PM EDT
A 26-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with the stabbing of a boy last month in the city’s Fort York neighbourhood.
The incident occurred on May 3 outside a coffee shop near Bathurst Street and Lake Shore Boulevard.
Police say that a 13-year-old boy sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
A suspect surrendered himself to police on Monday in connection with the incident.
Toronto resident Jemar Holmes has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, selling cannabis to a young person and distributing cannabis to a young person.
He appeared in court on Monday morning.