

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 26-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with the stabbing of a boy last month in the city’s Fort York neighbourhood.

The incident occurred on May 3 outside a coffee shop near Bathurst Street and Lake Shore Boulevard.

Police say that a 13-year-old boy sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A suspect surrendered himself to police on Monday in connection with the incident.

Toronto resident Jemar Holmes has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, selling cannabis to a young person and distributing cannabis to a young person.

He appeared in court on Monday morning.