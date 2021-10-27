TORONTO -- Police have released surveillance video of a man who appeared to set fire to a stack of mattresses outside of a downtown Toronto building early this morning.

Investigators said it happened at approximately 2:40 a.m. near Richmond Street West and Portland Street in the city’s Fashion District.

At that time, police said a man approached the side of a building in the area and set fire to a stack of mattresses that were propped up against the structure.

The fire spread quickly, causing damage to the building, and some residents had their windows blown out as a result, police said.

A portion of the building was evacuated and the suspect fled the scene, according to police.

The suspect is described by police as having a medium build, wearing blue jogging pants, black high top sneakers with white shoes, and a blue vest with a jacket over it at the time of the incident.

He was also carrying a grey garbage bag over his shoulder, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the investigation to contact them or Crime Stoppers.