BREAKING -- Police are searching for suspects after a man was carjacked and run over with his own delivery van early on Monday morning in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police say that sometime before 6:43 a.m., a man had parked a van near a restaurant at Dundas Street East and Haines Road.

Multiple suspects approached the vehicle, pulled the man from the van and then ran him over as they fled the scene.

Paramedics said they were assessing the victim at the scene.

Investigators said the victim told them he did not see any weapons in the encounter.

The van is described as a white Nissan with Ontario licence plate BD83 714.

It was last seen heading eastbound on Dundas Street.