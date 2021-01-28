Advertisement
Man barricades himself inside Mississauga, Ont. home with weapon
Published Thursday, January 28, 2021 7:32AM EST
A Peel police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Share:
TORONTO -- Peel police are at the scene of a Mississauga home where a man has barricaded inside with a weapon Thursday morning.
Shortly before 7 a.m., police responded to reports of a disturbance at Lundene Drive and Cramer Street.
A man has barricaded inside a home with an unknown weapon, police said.
It is unknown if there are other people inside the home.
Police said the situation has been contained to the residence and that a negotiator is attending the scene.
There is significant police presence in the area.
This is a developing news story.