Man attempts to carjack vehicle, steals GTA landscaping truck same day he was released on bail: police
A man allegedly attempted to carjack a vehicle before stealing a landscaping truck and trailer hours after being released on bail in Newmarket earlier this week.
The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon near McCaffery Road and Eagle Street West.
York Regional Police said an unknown man approached a woman in her driveway and allegedly demanded the keys to her car.
The woman refused and immediately called police. The man then left.
Police said he later found a landscaping truck and trailer down the road and stole it to flee the area.
Investigators have since learned that the man was released on bail for unrelated charges and walked from the courthouse to McCaffery Road.
On Friday, police announced that they had arrested a suspect, 21-year-old Navjot Singh.
He has been charged with robbery, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, break and enter with intent, theft of a motor vehicle over $5,000, flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation, obstructing a peace officer and two counts of failure to comply with a judicial release order.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7141 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.1800222tips.com.
