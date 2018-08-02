Man asks for breath test to show friends he's sober, police allege he failed
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, August 2, 2018 2:55PM EDT
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- Police say a man is facing an impaired driving charge after attempting to prove to his friends that he wasn't drunk.
Peel regional police allege the man was drinking at a bar early Wednesday morning and set out to show his friends he wasn't impaired.
It's alleged he drove to a Mississauga, Ont., police station to prove his point.
Police say he asked for a breath test and officers obliged.
A police spokeswoman says his blood-alcohol level was allegedly 1 1/2 times the legal limit.
A 32-year-old Caledon, Ont., man is charged with over 80.