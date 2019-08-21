A Richmond Hill man is facing fraud charges after he allegedly scammed two people out of $80,000 in a scheme that police say may have targeted the Iranian community.

York Regional Police began an investigation in October 2018 after a person came forward reporting an investment fraud. 

Police allege the first victim was convinced to give the suspect $44,000 USD to invest. Police say the victim was promised a high return on the investment. 

Police allege once the victim handed over the money, the suspect stopped answering his calls. 

Omid Mahmoud-Kashani, 33, was arrested and charged with fraud over $5,000 in January. 

In May 2019, police said a second victim came forward to report she had lost money in an investment fraud. 

Investigators allege in late 2018 and early 2019, Mahmoud-Kashani befriended the victim and convinced her to invest $36,000 through him. 

Mahmoud-Kashani has been charged with another count of fraud over $5,000 in connection with the second victim’s case. 

Investigators believe the suspect was allegedly targeting members of the Iranian community and that there could be more victims.

Mahmoud-Kashani is expected to appear in court on Wednesday. 

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the York Regional Police Financial Crimes Unit at 1-866-876-5423.