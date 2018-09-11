

CTV News Toronto





Toronto police say that a man has died following a stabbing in Etobicoke late Tuesday afternoon and his son has been arrested in connection with his murder.

Toronto police say they were called to a residential area near Redgrave Drive and Martin Grove Road at around 4:30 p.m. after two males became involved in some type of fight.

Officers arrived to find a 50-year-old man unconscious and not breathing. Though paramedics attempted to revive him on scene, police say he did not survive.

Katrina Arrogante, a spokesperson for Toronto police, said the second injured male attempted to flee from the area after the fight.

Investigators say that officers were responding to reports of a multi-vehicle collision near Highway 401 and Islington Avenue when they found a 20-year-old man with injuries.

He was subsequently rushed to hospital.

“One female had also been injured from trying to disrupt this fight,” Arrogante said, though she did not provide any further details about her condition.

The man who died has been identified by his brother as Ameer Saib.

His brother, Abdool Saib, said he was shocked to hear about the stabbing.

“At the end of the day, this is something you cannot deal with,” he told CP24. “My brother is lying behind me in an ambulance dead. My nephew, 20 years old, is in the hospital and apparently something happened in that apartment.”

No charges have been laid yet in connection with this investigation.

Detectives have confirmed that Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is involved in the investigation. The SIU is an arms-length agency that investigates incidents involving police where someone is killed, seriously injured or accused of sexual assault.