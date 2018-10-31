

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 28-year-old man was arrested by police on Wednesday in connection with the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.

According to Toronto police, the suspect allegedly lured a 14-year-old girl using social media.

Investigators allege the suspect brought the young girl to a hotel and sexually assaulted her.

The girl was offered a birth control pill by the suspect, police said.

Shu “Andrew” Yi was taken into custody in connection with the incident after investigators executed a search warrant in the area of Front and York streets.

Yi is being charged with sexual interference, sexual assault and luring a child under the age of 16. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

Police said the suspect used the username “addme4andrew” online and that there may be other victims. Investigators are urging anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-8500 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.