Man arrested following two attempted armed carjackings in downtown Toronto

Police have arrested and charged a 30-year-old man in connection with two recent armed carjacking attempts in downtown Toronto.

The incidents happened on Friday, July 22 in the Yorkville area, near Bloor and Church streets.

Toronto police said a 76-year-old woman was sitting in her parked vehicle when a man holding a knife approached her and demanded she hand over her car keys.

The woman reportedly drove a short distance away and stopped.

Police said the same man approached the motorist for a second time and “grabbed the door handle, making an attempt to open the door.”

The victim was able to safely drive away from the area.

Investigators said a short time later the same suspect approached and got into another vehicle that was unoccupied, but had the engine running.

The suspect reportedly entered the car as its 34-year-old owner was returning.

He then allegedly pulled out a knife and “thrusted it toward the driver,” police said.

The suspect fled after a brief altercation.

Uniformed officers from 53 Division quickly responded, found the man, and arrested him.

A Toronto police officer is seen downtown on Sunday, March 6, 2022. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

Robert Power, 30, of Toronto, has been charged with two counts of robbery with offensive weapon, and one count each of weapons dangerous, carry concealed weapon, and fail to comply with a release order. He appeared in court on July 23.

Police said at the time of his arrest, Power was found to be in possession of the knife used during the robberies.