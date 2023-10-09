Man arrested following Sunday shooting in Brampton

One person has been arrested following a Sunday shooting in northwest Brampton that left a man with serious injuries.

Police say they received the call for the shooting just after 9:10 p.m. on Sunday at a residence at 25 Remembrance Rd., which is west of Mississauga Road and south of Mayfield Road.

One male patient was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries, though police said on Monday that the "exact extent" of the injuries is unknown. The age of the victim has not yet been confirmed.

A man has been arrested as a result of the incident and officers from Peel Regional Police are investigating.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to public safety.