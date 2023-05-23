Man arrested following string of grocery store robberies in Brampton, Vaughan

Peel police have made an arrest following a string of grocery store robberies in the GTA.

Police say the suspect attended five grocery stories in Brampton and one in Vaughan between May 4 and May 19. During each robbery, it is alleged that the suspect wore a disguise to conceal his identity, indicated he was carrying a gun and demanded money,

No physical injuries were sustained by any grocery store employees.

Police identified the suspect on May 19 and arrested him near Father Tobin Drive and Torbram Road in Brampton. Police say the suspect had property related to the alleged offences in his possession at the time of the arrest.

Dylan Gopaul, 27, of Brampton, has been charged with six counts each of robbery and wearing a disguise with intent.

He appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton for a bail hearing on May 20.

This is an ongoing investigation and investigators anticipate they may lay further charges. Anyone with additional information about these incidents is asked to contact Peel police.