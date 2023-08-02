Man arrested following fire in Mimico

One man has been arrested after a fire broke out at a building in Mimico Wednesday afternoon.

Toronto police said fire crews responded to the area of Royal York Road and Newcastle Street, south of the Gardiner Expressway, just before 5 p.m.

No injuries have been reported in the incident.

Police said a man was taken into custody in relation to arson, but did not provide any more details about the suspect.

The cause and origin of the fire are unknown.