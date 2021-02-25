Advertisement
Man arrested following double stabbing in Hamilton that left two females injured
Published Thursday, February 25, 2021 7:39AM EST
A Hamilton police cruiser is featured in this file photo. (Andrew Collins)
TORONTO -- One suspect is in custody following a double stabbing in Hamilton that left two females injured.
Police have not confirmed the location of the stabbing or said when the incident occurred.
Two females suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment, Hamilton police wrote on Twitter.
A 39-year-old man was taken into custody and charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
More to come...