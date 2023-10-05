Toronto

    • Man arrested following daylight stabbing in North York

    Toronto Police lettering is shown on the side of a police vehicle in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug.2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan Toronto Police lettering is shown on the side of a police vehicle in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug.2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan

    A man has been arrested following a daylight stabbing in North York.

    Police say the incident occurred just after 11:15 a.m. near the intersection of Sheppard and Wilmington avenues.

    When police arrived on site, they say officers located a man in his 50s with a stab wound, and a woman in her 50s with non-life-threatening injuries. The extent of the man's stab wound is unknown at this time.

    Police arrested one man on site. It is not known what charges he will face.

    Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Toronto police.

