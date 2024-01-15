TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man arrested at Leafs game, Toronto police say suspect assaulted 3 guards and 1 officer

    Scotiabank Arena
    Share

    A 37-year-old man is facing charges after police say he assaulted three security guards and an officer at Scotiabank Arena over the weekend.

    According to police, the incident occurred shortly before 10 p.m. on Saturday during a game between the Maple Leafs and the Colorado Avalanche.

    Police allege that event security staff attempted to check on the wellbeing of a man, who subsequently became confrontational with the guards.

    Investigators said the man then assaulted three security guards and later an officer who was called in to make an arrest.

    The accused, 37-year-old William Ancaster, has now been charged with three counts of assault and one count of assaulting a peace officer.

    He is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Toronto on March 12.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    U.S. Air Force officer crowned as 2024 Miss America

    Madison Marsh, a 22-year-old second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force and master's student at the Harvard Kennedy School's public policy program, emerged victorious at the 2024 Miss America pageant in Orlando, Fla. on Sunday night.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News