Man arrested and charged in connection with Toronto hit-and-run

Toronto police have arrested a man who allegedly fled the scene of a collision in North York that left a man critically injured Wednesday night.

Shortly before 11:15 p.m., officers responded to a collision in the Toro Road and Keele Street area.

Toronto police said a 41-year-old man was riding on a black electric scooter when he was struck from behind by a dark-coloured vehicle.

Police said the man was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene and fled northbound on Keele Street, police said.

On Thursday night, police announced that they arrested the alleged driver, 21-year-old Anujan Suthaharan of Brampton.

He has been charged with dangerous operation causing bodily harm and leaving an accident scene causing bodily harm.

Police continue to ask anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).