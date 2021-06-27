TORONTO -- A man wanted after a woman was allegedly pepper-sprayed and choked over a two-day span in Toronto’s Riverdale area last month has been arrested and charged, Toronto police say.

On May 15, police said they were called to the Queen Street and Carlaw Avenue area at about 10 p.m. for a report of an assault involving a weapon in progress.

Investigators said that a man entered a woman’s apartment and pepper sprayed her in the face.

The man left the apartment but returned the next day and choked her, according to investigators.

Police said the man assaulted the woman multiple times.

On June 23, police identified 53-year-old Douglas MacDonald as a suspect.

On Saturday, MacDonald was arrested.

He was charged with two counts of assault, two counts of assault by choking, assault with a weapon and being unlawfully in a dwelling.

He appeared in court at Old City Hall on Saturday morning.