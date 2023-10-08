Man arrested after two people injured in east Toronto shooting involving a fake gun

A 35-year-old man is facing several charges after two residents of an East York apartment building were injured in a shooting involving a fake gun.

The incident happened on Saturday inside an apartment building near Dawes Road and Gower Street, just west of Victoria Park Avenue.

Toronto police said a man discharged an imitation firearm, then fled the area in an unknown direction.

The extent of the victims’ injuries is not known.

Travis Adams, 35, of no fixed address, has been charged with two counts each of discharge air gun or pistol with intent and assault with a weapon, and one count each of use of imitation firearm during commission of an indictable offence, possession of a weapon, and breach of recognizance.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Adams has an Oct. 9 court date.