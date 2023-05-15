Man arrested after sexual assault in east-end Toronto

A 27-year-old man has been arrested following a daytime sexual assault in Toronto’s east end and police believe there may be more victims.

On Saturday at approximately 12:38 p.m., police said in a news release, a woman was in the area of Dundas Street East just west of Broadview Avenue in the city’s Riverdale neighbourhood.

At that time, a man crossed the street, stood behind the woman, and sexually assaulted her, police said.

The suspect was last seen running from the scene westbound on Dundas Street.

Police released an image of the suspect on Sunday in an effort to identify him.

He has since been identified by police as 27-year-old Toronto resident Odainne Trujillo and arrested.

Trujillo is charged with one count of sexual assault, two counts of assault with intent to resist arrest, and two counts of fail to comply with probation.

He’s set to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Monday.

Investigators said they believe there are additional victims and are asking them to come forward to police.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.