Man arrested after firearm discharged into adjoining home, police say

A Clarington man is facing charges after he allegedly discharged a firearm through a wall and into his neighbour’s kitchen.

Police were initially called to a townhouse near Trulls Road and Strathallan Drive at around 6:40 p.m. on Thursday.

The authorities say that a victim was seated at their kitchen table when they heard a loud noise and felt something strike their leg.

The individual did not sustain any physical injuries but police say a bullet was later located underneath the table and a bullet-sized hole was discovered in a wall nearby.

A search was then conducted in the adjoining townhouse to check on the safety of residents.

That is when officers found another bullet hole corresponding with the placement of the one in the kitchen next door, police say.

“Officers then searched the backyards of the residences and located a firearm in the backyard of the suspect's townhouse. The homeowner was located a short distance away and taken into custody without incident,” police said in a news release.

A suspect identified as Jamera Malone, 42, is facing four weapons-related charges in connection with the investigation.