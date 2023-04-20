Man arrested after allegedly drawing fake gun at TTC employee
Police arrested a man at Bathurst Subway Station Wednesday after he allegedly pointed a fake gun at a Toronto Transit employee.
Toronto police say the incident happened just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday.
The suspect reportedly pointed a firearm, later recovered and found to be fake, at a collector. No one was injured, police say.
Shortly after, police arrested a 23-year-old man and charged him with one count of assault with a weapon.
The investigation remains ongoing, they say.
