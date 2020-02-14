TORONTO -- Police have arrested a man after he allegedly exposed himself and performed an indecent act in front of a teenage girl last year.

The incident happened on Dec. 23 onboard a train that was travelling northbound from Toronto to Vaughan.

The teen told police that she was riding the train with a friend before the suspect sat across from them, exposed himself and then committed an indecent act. Police said that the man then exited the train at Jane Street and Highway 7 West in Vaughan.

On Tuesday, police released an image of the suspect, which they say led to multiple tips submitted to investigators, as well as anonymously through crime stoppers.

The suspect has since been identified and is now in custody, police said.

“We are very grateful to our community who are clearly engaged in helping us solve crime,” York Regional Police Chief Eric Jolliffe said in a news release issued Friday. “The successful partnership between the community, police, the media and Crime Stoppers helps to keep York Region among the safest communities in Canada.”

Police said the investigation is still ongoing and that more information will be released when charges have been laid.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the York Regional Police #4 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7441. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-8000-222-TIPS or online.