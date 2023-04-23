Man arrested after alleged sexual assault of 92-year-old woman in Toronto's Little Italy

Police have arrested a man who allegedly entered the residence of a 92-year-old woman and sexually assaulted her earlier this month in Toronto’s Little Italy neighbourhood.

On April 3, Toronto police received a call just after 3 p.m. for a sexual assault in the College Street West and Clinton Street area.

It’s alleged that a 92-year-old woman was inside her residence when a man entered and sexually assaulted her.

The man then fled from the residence, police say.

On April 13, police located and arrested 58-year-old Kelvin Chan, of Toronto.

He was charged with unlawful entry and sexual assault.

He appeared in a Toronto court a day later, on April 14.

Investigators say they are concerned there may be more victims and are urging anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-1400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.