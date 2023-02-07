Man arrested after 2 TTC riders sexually assaulted on Bloor-Danforth Line

A 56-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly committing two sexual assaults on the TTC’s Line 2, police said Tuesday.

A release issued by the Toronto Police Service (TPS) said the service was made aware of two sexual assaults that occurred on the Bloor-Danforth Line on Feb. 1 at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Investigators alleged that a man travelling on the subway sat directly behind the victim and placed his backpack on his lap. The man then sexually assaulted the victim, using his backpack as a cover, police said.

According to investigators, this occurred during two separate incidents on the same day.

The man was described to police as standing five-foot-ten to six-foot tall, with a medium build, and was wearing a white or beige winter bomber style jacket at the time.

On Feb. 6, police arrested Tekle Ogbamichael at Yonge-Bloor station and charged him with two counts of sexual assault. He is scheduled to attend court on Feb. 7 at 10 a.m.

Tekle Ogbamichael, 56 (Toronto police)

The charges have not been proven in court.

Police believe there may be more victims, and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7474, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.