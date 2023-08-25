Man and woman in hospital with serious injuries after Christie Pits stabbing

A man and woman are in hospital after being stabbed at Christie Pits Park on Thursday evening.

Police say the stabbing occurred just before midnight. A man and woman, both in their 20s, were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries when police arrived on scene.

The male victim has since been transported to a trauma centre with what paramedics are calling a “very serious” wound.

The suspect is still at large. Police say he is a Black man in his twenties standing approximately five-foot-five inches tall, with black hair in braids. He was allegedly wearing a pink sweater at the time of the assault.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Toronto police.