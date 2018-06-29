

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A man and a woman are both dead after a double shooting in Woodbridge overnight.

The shooting took place outside an address on Castlepoint Drive near Highway 27 and Martin Grove Road at around 12:45 a.m.

Reports from the scene indicate that the windows of a white SUV parked outside the home were shot out and that broken glass was scattered on the ground beside the vehicle.

Neighbours tell CP24 that they heard a series of gunshots, followed by a brief pause and some audible yelling before another burst of gunshots.

The victims were both pronounced dead on scene.

Police are currently canvassing the area for witnesses and are asking any nearby residents who may have surveillance footage to come forward.

Police say both victims were adults, though their ages have not been released.

No arrests have been made.

More to come…