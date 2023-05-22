Man and woman critically injured after shooting in Mississauga

A man and woman were critically injured after a shooting outside a townhouse complex in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police say it happened in the Bristol Road West and Whitehorn Avenue area late Monday night.

Both victims were transported to a trauma center in life threatening condition, according to police. Officials say they have since been stabilized.

Officers say the incident was isolated and there is no public safety concern.

The shooting suspects remain outstanding and no suspect information has been released.