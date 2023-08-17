Man and boy steal car listed on Facebook Marketplace, relist vehicle and steal money from buyer: Toronto police

A man and 15-year-old boy have been arrested after they allegedly stole a vehicle that was listed for sale online, relisted the car and took the money from a buyer, Toronto police say.

In a news release issued Thursday, police said on Aug. 9 the man and the boy responded to a listing on Facebook Marketplace about a Toyota Camry that was for sale.

When the suspect met the seller, police said, they stole the vehicle.

Two days later, police said, the suspects posted an ad on Facebook Marketplace to sell the stolen vehicle.

Police said a buyer met with the man, the boy, and an unidentified individual to purchase the car. After paying $5,500 for the vehicle, the man, youth and the unidentified individual fled with the Toyota.

Following an investigation, Toronto resident Sadid Sultan Ahmed, 20, was arrested and charged with a number of offences, including theft of a motor vehicle, three counts of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, and theft exceeding $5,000.

The 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is facing the same charges.

The man and the boy will appear in a Toronto courtroom on Oct. 12 and Oct. 11, respectively.

It’s unclear if the unidentified individual is a suspect or being sought by police.

“Police believe there may be more victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact 416-808-5100, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com,” police said.

The news comes as Toronto police prepare to launch a new campaign aimed at combatting illegal vehicle sales in GTA.

Details of the campaign are set to be unveiled at 10:30 a.m.

Police have issued a number of tips to reduce the risk of being victimized while buying or selling a vehicle in Toronto. Those include: