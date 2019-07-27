

Bryann Aguilar , CTV News Toronto





Toronto police became involved in a pursuit with a man who was allegedly seen with a gun in Etobicoke on Saturday morning.

Police said paramedics were called to a TTC bus loop near Burnhamthorpe and Mill roads after reports of an unresponsive man inside a vehicle.

When paramedics arrived, it was alleged that a gun was seen in the vehicle.

Police said they later found the man less than a kilometre away near a plaza on Burnhamthorpe and Saturn Roads.

There was a police chase after the man fled the scene.

Dashcam footage showed several police cars in pursuit.

Officers were unable to apprehend the man.

No injuries were reported.

Police said they couldn't confirm if the man did possess a gun, but the investigation continues.