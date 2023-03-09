Man allegedly impersonated police, conducted traffic stop in Niagara Falls

A male suspect allegedly impersonated a cop and conducted a traffic stop in Niagara Falls on Monday, police say.

Niagara police say that a driver on Drummond Road near Prospect Street was pulled over at around 6:20 p.m. after a black vehicle with white doors drove behind them and activated what appeared to be police lights.

After the driver had pulled over, the suspect approached the driver, giving the impression that he was a police officer, investigators say.

“When the [driver] became suspicious, the suspect was asked for his name and badge number, at which point the suspect returned to his vehicle and fled the area,” police said in a press release.

The suspect is described as a White male, 20 to 30 years-of-age, standing five feet, 11 inches tall, with a small patch of facial hair under his bottom lip.

He was last seen wearing a black toque with a Canadian flag on it, a dark jacket with a name tag and a duty belt with handcuffs and a baton.

“Residents and businesses with CCTV capabilities and motorists who were in the area with an operational dash camera are encouraged to review their footage and report any relevant information,” police said.

“Furthermore, detectives are seeking to speak with anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed this traffic stop.”

The lead detective assigned to this investigation can be reached at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009346.