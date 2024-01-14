TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man allegedly assaulted TTC operator on streetcar

    Toronto police are searching for a man wanted in connection with the assault of a TTC operator on a streetcar.

    Officers said the incident happened on Dec. 21, 2023, at around 10:30 a.m. when a man boarded the streetcar at the Bingham Loop, in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Kingston Road, in the Beaches neighbourhood.

    Police said an altercation ensued between the accused and the TTC operator before the man allegedly assaulted the employee. They add the suspect then ran away.

    He is described by police as six foot tall with a heavy build and white beard. At the time, he was wearing a grey winter jacket and had two large suitcases, a black 7 Eleven reusable bag and a backpack.

    Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

