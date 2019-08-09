

The Canadian Press





Police say they are investigating an alleged assault and abduction in Burlington.

Halton regional police say a man was approached by two vehicles on the side of a road on Thursday just before 2 p.m.

Police allege that three male suspects exited the vehicles and chased the man.

They say the man was then allegedly assaulted and pulled into one of the cars, which drove away from the scene.

Investigators are looking for a silver Dodge Caravan and a black Honda Civic.