Man airlifted to trauma centre after collision in Mississauga
Emergency crews were called to Council Ring and Ash Row roads after receiving a report of a single-vehicle collision. (Peel Regional Police)
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, September 27, 2019 3:29PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 27, 2019 3:36PM EDT
A man believed to be in his 30s is being airlifted to a trauma centre after a single-vehicle collision in Mississauga.
Peel Regional Police said that officers were called to Council Ring and Ash Row roads, near Burnhamthorpe Road West, around 2:30 p.m.
When they arrived at the scene, they found a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. The vehicle was on fire at the time, police said.
A spokesperson with Ornge Ambulance said that one patient was being transported to St. Michael’s Hospital with serious injuries.
Roads in the area are closed as police investigate the incident.