

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A man believed to be in his 30s is being airlifted to a trauma centre after a single-vehicle collision in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police said that officers were called to Council Ring and Ash Row roads, near Burnhamthorpe Road West, around 2:30 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. The vehicle was on fire at the time, police said.

A spokesperson with Ornge Ambulance said that one patient was being transported to St. Michael’s Hospital with serious injuries.

Roads in the area are closed as police investigate the incident.