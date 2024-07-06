TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man airlifted to Toronto hospital after shooting in Scugog Township

    Police tape is seen in front of a Durham Regional Police cruiser. (Durham Regional Police) Police tape is seen in front of a Durham Regional Police cruiser. (Durham Regional Police)
    Share

    A 37-year-old man is fighting for his life in hospital following a shooting in Scugog Township early Saturday morning.

    Durham Regional Police said officers responded to a shooting in the area of Summit and Cedar Grove drives in Caesarea shortly before 4 a.m.

    When they arrived, police found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was initially taken to a local area hospital but was later airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre, where he is in life-threatening condition.

    Police said they do not have any information about the suspect.

    Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to contact investigators at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2696 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News