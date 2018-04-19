

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A man in his 50s is being airlifted to hospital with critical injuries in the second of two multi-vehicle crashes to occur on Highway 401 today.

Ontario Provincial Police say the crash happened sometime before 11 a.m. between Trafalgar Road and the Highway 407 ramps. All eastbound lanes of Highway 401 at Trafalgar Road in Milton have been closed as a result.

The westbound lanes at Trafalgar Road were also temporarily closed to allow an Orgne air ambulance to land and transport the victim, who needed to be extricated from his vehicle.

“They are working diligently. I’m told he is out (of the vehicle) but that he does have serious injuries,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said.

He says the crash is likely a result of “ongoing congestion and delays” caused by an earlier crash just a few kilometres away.

“The collision took place right on the 401 just underneath the 407, which is just a couple of kilometres west of where we had that earlier crash at Winston Churchill,” Schmidt said in a Periscope online video stream.

Earlier, police closed all but one eastbound lane on Highway 401 at Winston Churchill Boulevard as a result of a five-vehicle crash involving three passenger vehicles and two transport trucks.

Though the vehicles sustained “very significant damage,” no one suffered any serious injuries, Schmidt said

“It looks like traffic was probably slowing down and one of the vehicles hit the back of traffic and sheared off the trailer and then destroyed two vehicles,” he said of the first crash. “Looking at the damage it certainly could have been far worse.”

OPP and Ministry of Transportation officers have been called in to investigate both crashes.

It’s not yet clear when the areas will reopen.

Schmidt added that heavy tow vehicles have been called in to help clear debris from the highway.

“It’s going to take some time, that’s why they have the heavy equipment in there, to try and pull those trucks apart,” he said.

More to come...