

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A man believed to be in his 40s has been airlifted to hospital in critical condition after a collision in Pickering on Friday evening.

The crash occurred at around 5 p.m. on Highway 401 at Brock Road.

Ornge Air Ambulance said the victim was taken to Sunnybrook Hospital from the scene.

Multiple lanes of the highway have been blocked off as officers investigate the cause of the collision.