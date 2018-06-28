

CTV News Toronto





Police in Toronto have laid voyeurism and harassment charges after shoppers at an Etobicoke grocery store reported that a man was taking inappropriate photos of women.

The callers told police that the man was inside the Farm Boy store on Brown’s Line, near Evans Avenue, on June 21 and 26 taking “upskirt” photos of women while they shopped.

An arrest was made in connection with the case on Wednesday.

A suspect identified as 29-year-old Michael Tracey, of Toronto, has been charged with three counts of voyeurism and two counts of criminal harassment.

Police say they’re concerned there may be other victims and urge anyone with information about the investigation to call them or Crime Stoppers anonymously