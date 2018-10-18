

A man accused of jumping into a tank at Ripley’s Aquarium and swimming naked with sharks made a brief court appearance on Thursday.

According to police, the man entered the downtown tourist attraction at around 10 p.m. on Oct. 12, stripped naked, and jumped over a barrier to get into the shark tank.

A video of the incident showed the man swimming around the tank for a few minutes before security finally convinced him to get out.

He subsequently left the aquarium before police arrived.

Officers later learned that the same man attended Medieval Times at Exhibition Place earlier that night but was escorted out by security after becoming unruly, police said.

According to police, the man at some point attacked a 34-year-old having a cigarette outside the building, resulting in head injuries.

At the time of the assault, police said it appeared to be “random.”

The suspect was later identified as 37-year-old David Weaver, of Nelson, B.C. and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Ontario Provincial Police managed to track Weaver down near Thunder Bay on Oct. 16 after recognizing and stopping his vehicle.

He was transported to Toronto, where he appeared in court at Old City Hall on Thursday.

He is facing three charges, including assault causing bodily harm, mischief under $5,000, and mischief- interfering with property.