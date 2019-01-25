

CTV News Toronto





Security camera images have been released of a suspect accused of stealing several items, including a pricey winter coat, from patrons of a downtown nightclub.

According to Toronto police, the suspect stole a ‘Mackage’ winter coat, a handbag containing a laptop and cellphone, and a wallet from people at a club near Richmond Street West and Duncan Street on Dec. 8.

The suspect is described as being between 20 and 30 years old and approximately five-foot-seven inches tall. He was wearing a baseball hat at the time of the alleged acts, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the photographs provided by police are being asked to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.