Man accused of shooting fireworks at Peel police stations arrested in Saskatchewan

Darbara Mann, 50, is wanted in connection with various incidents where fireworks were set off at Peel police divisions. (Peel Regional Police) Darbara Mann, 50, is wanted in connection with various incidents where fireworks were set off at Peel police divisions. (Peel Regional Police)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton