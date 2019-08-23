Man accused of sexually assaulting woman inside Newmarket liquor store
The exterior of a liquor store in Newmarket is seen on the left (Google Maps) and a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault is seen on the right (York Regional Police) of this composite image.
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, August 23, 2019 2:59PM EDT
Police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman inside a Newmarket liquor store last month.
On July 13 at around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to an incident that occurred at a retail store in the area of Davis Drive and Yonge Street.
“A female victim was shopping in the store when a male suspect approached her from behind and grabbed her buttocks,” police said in a news release issued on Friday afternoon.
“The victim confronted the suspect who fled the scene.”
Investigators released a security camera image of a suspect wanted in connection with the incident in an effort to identify him.
He has been described by officers as a six-foot-two white man between the ages of 25 and 30 with a thin build, dark short hair and acne on his face.
He was last seen wearing a yellow T-shirt with jeans, white shoes and glasses. As well, he was carrying a black duffle bag at the time.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).