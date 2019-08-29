

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Peel Regional Police said they are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl inside a Mississauga store earlier this week.

On Tuesday, the teenage girl was in a store located in the area of Creditview Road and Eglinton Avenue West.

Police allege an unknown man sexually assaulted the girl at the time.

Two days later, investigators released security camera footage of a suspect wanted in connection with the investigation. Officers have described the suspect as a male with a brown complexion, between the ages of 50 and 60, standing an average height and having a medium build.

Police said he is “balding on top with white or grey hair on the sides.”

He was last seen wearing a beige sport coat with a white dress shirt, khaki-coloured pants and black shoes with white soles, according to investigators.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 905-453-2121, ext. 3460 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).