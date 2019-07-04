

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A 22-year-old Newmarket man accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Aurora last month has been identified and formally charged.

The girl was sexually assaulted and assaulted while walking along a pathway in a wooded area near John West Way and Wellington Road just before noon on June 24, police said.

It is alleged that the man who attacked her was armed with a handgun and used it to assault her at the time.

The victim was able to make her way out of the trail before she approached an employee at nearby Aurora Town Hall asking for help. She was taken to hospital with minor physical injuries.

An arrest in the case came on Wednesday after investigators had previously released a composite sketch and surveillance camera footage of a suspect.

The name of the arrested individual, Emilio Gonzalez Ramirez, was released by investigators as he was formally charged in court on Thursday morning. He has been charged with aggravated sexual assault, assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon, and sexual interference person under 16 in connection with the case.

As well, 32-year-old Santiago Gonzalez Ramirez has been charged with accessory after the fact.

On Wednesday, officers said the investigation is still ongoing.

“Investigators are still looking to speak with anyone with information including the potential witness who was jogging on the trails and the young woman with blond hair who was approached by the suspect after getting off of York transit bus #1088 on the date of the incident,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).