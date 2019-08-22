Man accused of quadruple homicide in Markham set to appear in court
(From left to right) Menhaz Zaman's sister, father, mother and grandmother are seen in this compilation of undated photographs. (Facebook)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, August 22, 2019 12:14PM EDT
NEWMARKET, Ont. -- A man accused of a quadruple homicide north of Toronto is expected in court today.
Menhaz Zaman, 23, was charged with four counts of first-degree murder after police found four people dead in a home late last month.
The four have been identified as 70-year-old Firoza Begum, 50-year-old Momtaz Begum, 59-year-old Moniruz Zaman and 21-year-old Malesa Zaman.
Friends have said they are Menhaz Zaman's grandmother, parents and sister.
At Zaman's last court hearing two weeks ago, his request to change lawyers was granted.
A funeral for the victims was held earlier this month.